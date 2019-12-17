IEG Vu is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC’s registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Menu

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. Please do not redistribute without permission.

Printed By

UsernamePublicRestriction
Menu
My View
  • Edit
  • Add your favourite topics for quick access
About Us
Meet The Team
Customer Support
Subscribe
Agribusiness Consulting
Advertise
UsernamePublicRestriction
Tags:
Jamaica Sugar Cane Sugar

Jamaica sugar production to fall 20% in 2019/20

  • News

The Jamaican 2019/20 crushing season got off to an early start when Chinese-owned Pan Caribbean Sugar Company (PCSC) started production on November 28, according to local press reports.

Table

View full table

Topics

What to read next

Tags:
Jamaica Sugar Cane Sugar
UsernamePublicRestriction

Register

CO232305

Ask The Analyst

Please fill in the form below to send over your enquiry or check the Ask The Analyst Page to find out more about the service

Your question has been successfully sent to the email address below and we will get back as soon as possible. my@email.address.

All fields are required.

Please make sure all fields are completed.

Please make sure you have filled out all fields

Please make sure you have filled out all fields

Please enter a valid e-mail address

Please enter a valid Phone Number

Ask your question to our analysts

Cancel

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. Please do not redistribute without permission.

Printed By